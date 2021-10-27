Sayali Sanjeev And Ruturaj Gaikwad Get Engaged? Jhimma Actress’ Mehendi Video Goes Viral

Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev is allegedly dating Chennai Super Kings' Opener and Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. The rumoured couple has often seen having a lovey-dovey conversation on social media, and fans are wondering if they are planning to take their relationship to the next level. Amidst all, the reports are doing rounds in the tinsel town that Sayali Sanjeev and Ruturaj Gaikwad have got engaged.

Recently, Sayali Sanjeev shared a Mehendi video on her Instagram handle. She captioned the video as, "Mehendi @josh.marathi @officialjoshapp #trending #reels #reelitfeelit #reel."

In the above video, one can see Sayali wearing an orange kurta and someone is drawing Mehendi on her palm. Interestingly, the reel video shows Sayali getting a video call from someone, and fans started speculating if it is from her rumoured boyfriend Ruturaj Gaikwad. Fans have started predicting that Sayali and Ruturaj might have got engaged as the happiness on the Marathi actress' face is evident. Interestingly, 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Haathon Mein Gahari Laali' can also be seen playing in the background.

Sayali Sanjeev Dating Chennai Super Kings' Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Sayali Sanjeev's Instagram post has caught everyone's attention as several fans started responding to the post by mentioning Ruturaj Gaikwad's name. One user wrote, "Ruturaj la aaj zop ny yet😂❤️." Another user commented, "Rutu ke naam ki mehndi rach rahi hai."

Hilariously, many of them started calling her 'Gaikwad Vahini' in the comments section. Although, Sayali Sanjeev and Ruturaj Gaikwad have not yet reacted to their engagement rumours.

Shubhmangal Online To Go Off-Air Soon; Suyash Tilak & Ankita Joshi Pen Emotional Note On The Last Day Of Shoot

Talking about Sayali and Ruturaj's rumoured relationship, people started speculating about their relationship after seeing their constant comments on each other's Instagram posts. For the unversed, Ruturaj Gaikwad caught everyone's attention in the latest IPL season as he performed exceedingly well for Chennai Super Kings.

On the other hand, Sayali Sanjeev is a renowned Marathi actress, who will next be seen in a multi-starrer Jhimma, directed by Hemant Dhome. The film also stars Siddharth Chandekar, Suchitra Bandekar, Mrunmayee Godbole, Suhas Joshi, Nirmiti Sawant and so on.