      Sayali Sanjeev Dating Chennai Super Kings’ Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad?

      Sayali Sanjeev is one of the most popular actresses in the Marathi Film Industry. The actress is currently seen in the Sony Marathi show Shubhmangal Online, opposite Suyash Tilak. Sayali is very much active on Instagram and the diva always keeps her fans updated with her beautiful pictures. Amidst all, Sayali Sanjeev's latest Instagram activities hint about her relationship status.

      Sayali Sanjeev Dating Chennai Super Kings' Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad?

      Yes, you read that right! Sayali Sanjeev is reportedly dating IPL team Chennai Super Kings' young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. Well, the duo has often been caught expressing their love and affection over their respective Instagram posts. A few days ago, Sayali had shared some beautiful pictures of herself in a grey dress on Instagram. She was looking damn pretty in that dress, but Ruturaj caught everyone's attention with his comment.

      He wrote, "Woahh♥️." Interestingly, Sayali Sanjeev too replied to his comment with heart emojis. During IPL 2021, the Pune-based batsman had given a solid performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In that match, he had scored a half-century. The cricketer had shared some moments from the match on his Instagram handle, on which Sayali commented, "Wah wahhh ❤️❤️❤️."

      Well, when fans noticed something brewing between them, they started asking them about their relationship status. After fans' question, Ruturaj Gaikwad had shared a story on Instagram and wrote in Marathi, "Majhi wicket fakta bowler ch gheu shakto (ani clean bowled pan)."

      The above statement means only bowlers can take his wicket and that too clean bowled. We must say that Ruturaj smartly ignored to speak about his relationship status with Sayali. On the other hand, the Kahe Diya Pardes actress has not spoken anything about the reports. Hence, fans will have to wait a little longer for their official confirmation.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
