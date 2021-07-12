Sex Drugs & Theatre Fame Nayannah Mukey To Feature In Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta; Details Inside

Marathi actress Nayannah Mukey, who shot to fame with her bold appearance in ZEE5's Marathi web series Sex Drugs & Theatre, is all set to make her comeback on small screen with the Star Pravah show, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. The actress will be playing the role of Sandy in Mandar Jadhav and Girija Prabhu-starrer. For the unversed, she had earlier featured in the show, Ganpati Bappa Morya.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Nayannah Mukey shared some details about her character Sandy in Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. The actress said that she is very excited to play a new character who is smart and intelligent. She is a beauty pageant winner. Nayannah also said that her entry would bring a new twist to the show.

While speaking about the storyline, Nayannah Mukey said, "As per the recent storyline of the show, Madhavi aka Shalini is preparing herself for a beauty contest and Sandy is going to train Shalini. Sandy helps Shalini to win the competition, and it is a little bit of a grey-shaded character. Gauri and Shalini will be fighting to win the beauty contest, and Sandy will surely add more spice in the upcoming episodes."

Suyash Tilak Is Still Friends With Ex-GF Akshaya Deodhar; Says Fiancée Aayushi Bhave Is Very Understanding

The Sex Drugs & Theatre actress further stated that her character Sandy will create more drama in the show. Meanwhile, Nayannah Mukey considered as one of the powerful actresses in Marathi Film Industry. Her bold appearance and amazing acting skills in the web series Sex Drugs & Theatre had caught everyone's attention. Hence, fans are excited to see her new avatar in the Star Pravah show.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Contestants: Tejashri Pradhan, Neha Khan, Suyash Tilak & Others Likely To Participate

Talking about Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, the show stars Girija Prabhu and Mandar Jadhav in the lead roles. It also features Varsha Usgaonkar, Sunil Godse, Sayli Salunkhe, Kapil Honrao, Madhavi Nimkar, Sunil Patil, Meenakshi Rathod and others in key roles.