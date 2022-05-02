Shivani Rangole’s Mehendi Ceremony Pictures Go Viral; Virajas Kulkarni Makes Special Appearance

As we all know, one of the lovely couples from the Marathi Film Industry, Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole are all set to tie the knot on May 7, 2022. Ever since the couple announced their wedding date, their fans are excited about their marriage. Amidst all, the couple recently started the pre-wedding festivities with a grand mehendi ceremony.

The pictures of bride-to-be Shivani Rangole from the mehendi ceremony are going viral on social media. In the pictures, she is looking beautiful in a traditional green dress made of saree. She also wore jewellery made of flowers. Her mehendi design looks beautiful and unique, and the name of her soon-to-be-husband 'Virajas' can be seen on her palm.

Her mehendi ceremony was attended by Saniya Godbole, Saaniya Chaudhari, Rucha Apte and many other Marathi celebs. Interestingly, Virajas too made a special appearance at Shivani's mehendi ceremony and clicked some amazing pictures with her. He donned a green kurta for the same.

Talking about Shivani Rangole and Virajas Kulkarni, they have been dating each other for a few years now. The couple made their relationship official by getting engaged on January 6, 2022. The actors have featured in some popular Marathi TV shows and movies.

Shivani Rangole has acted in shows such as Bun Maska, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Saang Too Ahess Ka and so on. On the other hand, Virajas Kulkarni featured in a Marathi show Majha Hoshil Na opposite Gautami Deshpande. He is also directing the film Victoria, starring Pushkar Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni and Aashay Kulkarni in key roles.