SHOCKING! Hruta Durgule Quits Man Udu Udu Zhala: Report

Hruta Durgule, who is currently seen playing the role of Deepu in Man Udu Udu Zhala, has quit the Zee Marathi show. Isn't it shocking? Well, a source close to the development informed ETimes TV that the actress argued with the show's producer over hygiene issues.

The source said that the two had a heated argument a few days ago over a 'hygiene' issue on the sets. After that, Hruta Durgule quit the show and left everyone perplexed. An insider said, "Since Hruta is under contract, she will be serving a notice period for one month." However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about her ongoing show, Man Udu Udu Zhala also stars Ajinkya Raut as the male lead. Her chemistry with him is being loved by all. The show also features Arun Nalawade, Reena Madhukar, Amit Parab, Ruturaj Phadke and others in key roles. Ever since the news came out, fans are wondering who will replace the actress in the show. After all, the show is receiving positive responses from the masses.

Coming back to Hruta Durgule, the actress is also busy with her play Dada Ek Good News Aahe, also starring Umesh Kamat. The play is produced by Priya Bapat. Talking about her personal life, Hruta is reportedly getting married to her director-fiancé Prateek Shah.

The couple got engaged a few months ago in the presence of their close friends and family members. They often share romantic pictures on social media. Talking about her career, Hruta has earlier featured in shows such as Phulpakharu, Durva and so on. She is all set to star in a couple of Marathi films such as Ananya and Timepass 3.