Shrimantaa Gharchi Sunn To Go Off-Air In July; To Be Replaced By Ajunahi Barsat Aahe

Sony Marathi's show Shrimantaa Gharchi Sunn starring Avinash Narkar, Aishwarya Narkar, Yashoman Apte and Rupal Nand in the lead roles, has been getting a positive response from the masses. Fans just love Atharva (Yashoman) and Ananya (Rupal)'s chemistry in the show. However, now the show is all set to go off-air.

Yes, you read that right! During a Q&A session on Instagram, Rupal Nand revealed that Shrimantaa Gharchi Sunn will be going off-air in July and it will be replaced by Umesh Kamat and Mukta Barve's new show Ajunahi Barsat Aahe. When a fan asked Rupal, "Is Shrimantaa Gharchi Sunn Going To End?", the actress replied, "She will miss 'Athanya'."

Well, her post indeed left fans heartbroken, as they were indeed engaged in the show Shrimantaa Gharchi Sunn. Well, the show had earlier witnessed a major change in the star cast. For the unversed, Falguni Rajani, who played the role of Devika, bid adieu to the show and replaced by Supriya Pathare. The reason behind the decision of wrapping up the shoot is not yet revealed.

Talking about the upcoming show, Ajunahi Barsat Aahe will mark the comeback of Umesh Kamat and Mukta Barve on the small screen after many years. Apart from that, the actor will also be reuniting with each other after featuring together in the film Lagna Pahave Karun (2013). Let us tell you that Umesh has earlier featured in TV shows like Abhalmaya, Asambhav, Ya Gojirvanya Gharat, Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta and so on. On the other hand, Mukta featured in shows like Ghadlay Bighadlay, Abhalmaya, Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre, Agnihotra, Rudram, Eka LAgnachi Dusri Goshta and so on.