Shubha Khote Talks About Not Doing More Marathi Films; Actress Reveals What She Hates About Young Actors

Veteran actress Shubha Khote is currently seen playing a key role in the Colors TV show Spy Bahu. She was last seen in the Marathi film Luck Down Be Positive starring Ankush Chaudhari and Prajakta Mali. Shubha has been actively working in the industry since the last 66 years now. Despite being a Maharashtrian, she did very less Marathi films.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shubha Khote opened up about doing more Marathi films. She said that she is not biassed towards any language. She said, "I'm not biased towards the language. I only look for good roles, even money is secondary."

"It's difficult. Normally I can speak Marathi but when others are speaking so fluently, I fumble. But I used to study the script a day before and then only head to the sets," Shubha Khote added. Surprisingly, Shubha doesn't consider herself a star. The actress said that she would not have lasted that long if she believed that she is a star.

Since she is working with a lot of young actors in Spy Bahu, Shubha Khote said that she doesn't like actors using phones on the sets. The actress said, "Mere saamne toh koi starry behave nahi karta hai. Yes, I've heard a lot about some actors coming late, someone arguing, and all. Yes, there are actors who are on their phones. And I think that's disrespectful. I never take my mobile on sets."

Talking about Shubha Khote, she is the daughter of noted Marathi theatre actor Nandu Khote. Viju Khote was her younger brother. Legendary actress Durga Khote was her aunt. Shubha has acted in popular Bollywood films such as Seema, Paying Guest, Anari, Gharana, Ziddi, Mili, Saagar, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Koyla and many others. She has also worked in TV shows such as Junoon, Andaaz, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta, Mangalam Dangalam and many others.