Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Mayekar Get Married; Umesh Kamat, Pooja Sawant & Others Attend The Wedding

Popular Marathi couple Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar tied the knot yesterday (January 24, 2021) in Dhepe Wada, Pune. The couple got married in the presence of their family members and close friends from the industry. Siddharth and Mitali shared beautiful wedding pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. Well, fans can't stop gushing over their chemistry that can be seen in the pictures.

In the pictures, one can see Siddharth Chandekar is looking handsome in a royal blue kurta and golden dhoti, while Mitali Mayekar looks beautiful in green peshwai saree. Notably, the wedding took place as per Marathi customs. Moreover, popular Marathi celebs like Umesh Kamat, Pooja Sawant, Bhushan Pradhan, Gayatri Datar, Shivani Rangole, Saaniya Chaudhari, Abhidnya Bhave, Rishi Saxena, Isha Kaskar, Sakhee Gokhale and other graced the event.

For the unversed, Siddharth and Mitali's pre-wedding functions had begun on January 22 with the Haldi ceremony. The couple also had a Mehendi ceremony, in which they wore green outfits. Siddharth and Mitali's wedding was nothing but a dreamy affair.

Let us tell you that the duo had got engaged in 2019, and was supposed to get married in 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they postponed their marriage. Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Mitali had said, "Siddharth and I always wanted our wedding to be a grand one. We want all our friends and family members to be a part of the big day. And all this is not possible in the current scenario. So, we thought it would be logical to postpone the wedding. Plus, we don't intend to get married in a year like 2020. We will tie the knot when the situation is better next year."

Also Read : Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Mayekar's Haldi Photos Go Viral On Social Media

On the professional front, Siddharth Chandekar is currently featuring in Star Pravah show Sang Tu Aahes Ka. On the other hand, Mitali Mayekar is playing the lead role in Zee Marathi show Ladachi Mi Lek Ga.

Also Read : Siddharth Chandekar And Mitali Mayekar To Have Destination Wedding In 2021; Deets Inside!