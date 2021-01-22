Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Mayekar’s Haldi Photos Go Viral On Social Media

Popular couple in Marathi film industry Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar are all set to tie the knot on January 24, 2021. The pre-wedding functions have already begun with much enthusiasm. Recently, Siddharth and Mitali's Haldi ceremony pictures went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over the soon-to-be-married couple.

In the pictures and videos, their family members can be seen dancing in the Haldi function. Groom-to-be Siddharth Chandekar looks handsome in an embroidered kurta pyjama while Mitali stole the limelight in a stunning salwar kameez and floral accessories. The couple looks inseparable, as they are completely filled with yellow colour.

Let us tell you that Siddharth and Mitali have invited only their close friends and family members for their wedding. Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Mitali had said that they don't intend to get married in a year like 2020. The couple actually wanted to make their wedding a grand affair for their family members, but COVID-19 pandemic shattered all their plans.

A few days ago, Marathi celebs like Hemant Dhome, Smita Tambe, Aarti Wadagbalkar, Isha Keskar and others had invited Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar for kKelvan (lunch/dinner invitation for a to-be-married couple). The couple shared pictures of their kKelvan on their respective social media handles.

On the professional front, Siddharth Chandekar is currently seen in Star Pravah's show Sang Tu Aahes Ka, while Mitali Mayekar plays a lead role in Zee Marathi's show Ladachi Me Lek Ga. Apart from the daily soap, Siddharth will also be seen in the upcoming Marathi film Jhimma, directed by his dear friend Hemant Dhome.

