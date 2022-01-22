Singer Rohit Shyam Raut Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Juilee Joglekar; See Pictures

Marathi playback singer Rohit Shyam Raut got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Juilee Joglekar on January 21, 2021, in Pune. The duo shot to fame with the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. For the unversed, Rohit and Juilee have been dating each other for many years before getting engaged yesterday.

The pictures and videos of Rohit Raut and Juilee Joglekar's engagement ceremony are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their cute chemistry. In the pictures, the soon-to-be-married couple is seen hugging each other and flaunting their engagement rings.

For the engagement, Rohit Shyam Raut wore an off-white kurta-pyjama paired with a light blue traditional jacket. On the other hand, Juilee Joglekar looked ravishing in an ivory colour saree. Rohit and Juilee got emotional while hugging each other.

Let us tell you, Rohit Shyam Raut and Juilee Joglekar are tying the knot on January 23, 2021. They are getting married in Mulshi, Pune. Their wedding will be attended by Mitali Mayekar, Nachiket Lele, Siddharth Chandekar and many others. Their pre-wedding functions have already begun.

Rohit Shyam Raut kept his relationship with Juilee Joglekar for many years. The couple often shares their romantic pictures on social media. For the unversed, Rohit and Juilee met each other in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. They have also featured in Singing Star. After all the pre-wedding updates, fans are now eagerly waiting for their wedding pictures!