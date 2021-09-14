Smita Tambe And Her Husband Dheerendra Dwivedi Reveal The Name Of Their Newborn Daughter; Find Out

Marathi actress Smita Tambe and her actor-husband Dheerendra Dwivedi were blessed with a baby girl, a few days ago. The couple is currently on cloud nine to embrace parenthood with much joy and happiness. Interestingly, the couple recently revealed the name of the cute little angel. Smita and Dheerendra named their daughter Vaidika, which means Goddess of wisdom.

Smita Tambe said, "My husband has come up with this name." Well, the Jogwa actress also shared a cute picture of her baby girl with husband Dheerendra Dwivedi on Instagram. She captioned the post as, "Hey everything is nothing in front of u sunflower....thank u soooo much u have chosen us as a parent my love ...."

Celebs like Resham Tipnis, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Abhinay Berde, Sonalee Kulkarni and others congratulated the couple in the comments section. Notably, Jitendra Joshi, who is a close friend of Smita shared a bunch of pictures of their daughter and penned an emotional post in Marathi on Instagram.

He wrote, "प्रिय स्मिता, आजवरच्या तुझ्या आयुष्यात तू जे काही पाहिलंस, काम केलंस, अनुभव घेतलास त्या सर्व गोष्टी करताना तू ठामपणे स्वतः सोबत उभी राहिलीस. तुझ्यासोबत हमिदाबाईची कोठी नाटकात काम करताना मी तुला कधीही सांगू शकलो नाही की तू किती प्रामाणिक आणि मेहनती नटी आहेस. आपली घट्ट मैत्री वगैरे नाही; ना आपण कधी तासनतास गप्पा मारल्या परंतु तुझं काहीतरी चांगलं होवो आणि तुला तुझ्या आयुष्यात सुख लाभो ही ईच्छा माझ्या मनात होती. तू आई झाल्याची बातमी मला आज समजली आणि वैदिका सोबत तुझे फोटो पाहून मन भरून आलं. तुझ्या पुढच्या वैवाहिक, व्यावसायिक , सामाजिक आयुष्यात तुला भरभरून सुख आणि यश मिळो ही प्रार्थना. सुमित्रा भावेंच्या एका शॉर्टफिल्म मध्ये एक स्त्री गर्भार राहते तेव्हा तिला आपल्या बाळाविषयी काय वाटत असावं अशी कल्पना करून एक छोटी कविता लिहिली होती ती तुला आणि वैदिका ला अर्पण.

तुला येतं का ऐकू

मी हसताना

सांग कूस बदलून

ऊर समजतो का

मी पळताना

सांग पाय हलवून

तुला कळतं का घर

येई ओठी थर थर

बेंबी तून भरभर

लाल लाल सरसर

पोटा आत तुझं पोट

सुद्धा भरतं का

सांग गुदगुल्या करून

माझा जीव तुझा श्वास

माझे डोळे तुझी आस

माझी जीभ तुझी चव

चल झोप आता बास

डोळ्या आत डोळे गात

स्वप्नं पडतं का

सांग स्वप्नात येऊन

- जितेंद्र शकुंतला जोशी."

The Ventilator actor Jitendra Joshi dedicated a beautiful poem for Vaidika. He also praised Smita Tambe for working hard work and dedication. Talking about the actress, she was last seen in the Zee Marathi show, Ladachi Me Lek Ga.