Sneha Chavan On Being Domestically Abused By Aniket Vishwasrao: I Am Not In A Healthy Space

Popular Marathi celebrity couple Aniket Vishwasrao and Sneha Chavan's marital life has become a hot topic on social media. Earlier this week, Sneha filed a domestic violence case against her actor-husband and his family in Pune's Alankar Police Station. In her complaint, the actress claimed that Aniket and his parents have abused and assaulted her physically.

Let us tell you, Aniket Vishwasrao has already refuted her claims and refused to make any comment about the same. On the other hand, Sneha Chavan recently had a chat with Hindustan Times, in which the actress stated that she had to approach the police, as the situation went out of hand.

When asked about the details, she refuses to share any and stressed that domestic violence is something "no one should ever go through". Let us tell you that Sneha Chavan and Aniket Vishwasrao have reportedly been living separately for around 10 months now.

Sneha Chavan said, "Things went out of hand. It is unfair to speak much about it." "Everyone has the right to have their opinion. Outsiders have been passing a lot of disgusting comments about me, him and the family. I don't blame them, because they don't know the entire truth. But I hope all of this gets sorted out soon," she added.

The Laal Ishq actress also revealed that all the incidents have affected her mentally. Sneha said, "I am not in a healthy space, and I am just taking one day at a time. I just want a proper solution, that's it. Truth is on my side and that is the only thing that is keeping me going." She also clarified that she doesn't want to make a big deal out of it and just decided to take a legal route. Notably, Sneha Chavan refused to comment when she was asked if she has filed for divorce or not.

Talking about the couple, Aniket Vishwasrao and Sneha Chavan tied the knot in 2018 after dating for some time.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.