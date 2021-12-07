Sneha Wagh Opens Up About Meeting Her Ex-Husband Aavishkar Darwhekar In Bigg Boss Marathi 3 House

Sneha Wagh, who recently re-entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house as a special guest, bashed her close-friend Jay Dudhane for being unfaithful with her during her BB journey. She lashed out at him for using her emotions to survive in the game. Because of her hard comments, Jay Dudhane injured himself.

Before re-entering the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house, Sneha Wagh opened up about her BB journey and her ex-husband Aavishkar Darwhekar. For the unversed, Sneha was married to Aavishkar and the couple got divorced in 2007. She met him in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house after 14 years. Let us tell you, Aavishkar was also one of the contestants of the show.

In conversation with ETimes TV, Sneha Wagh said that her meeting with ex-husband Aavishkar Darwhekar was unexpected. The actress stated, "I never expected to meet him again like this and live with him again! I didn't want my personal life to become a joke so I kept quiet most of the time even though he kept saying things."

Sneha Wagh has been in the news for her behaviour inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house. She feels that women get judged but men don't. She elaborated, "I was judged left, right and centre. Right from having a past to how I laugh, people poked me for everything. I was age and body-shamed also and that was terrible. It was really demeaning for me because people were so judgmental. No one speaks about men and about their past. Guys never get trolled on their clothes and life. A woman gets judged even by the way she conducts herself."

While speaking about doing Bigg Boss Marathi, Sneha revealed that she was offered Bigg Boss Hindi in 2019, however, the deal didn't work out. When she was approached for Bigg Boss Marathi this year, she didn't think twice before accepting the offer. Currently, Sneha is in the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house and she is all set to bring major twists to the show with Trupti Desai and Adish Vaidya.