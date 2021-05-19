Sonalee Kulkarni Ties The Knot With Fiancé Kunal Benodekar In A Temple In Dubai; See Wedding Pictures

Sonalee Kulkarni turned 33 yesterday (May 18, 2021), and on her birthday, the actress decided to give a delightful surprise to her fans. Sonalee recently took to Instagram and informed fans that she got married to her fiancé Kunal Benodekar in a temple in Dubai on May 7, 2021. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sonalee Kulkarni shared multiple pictures from her wedding ceremony on Instagram with a long caption in Marathi, in which she explained how she prepped for the wedding. According to her caption, the couple was supposed to get married in the UK in June 2021, however, due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, they had to postpone their wedding to July.

The actress had travelled to Dubai in March for the preparation of her wedding with Kunal, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India, the couple decided to tie the knot in a temple in May. Interestingly, Sonalee Kulkarni said that they decided to get married in May just two days after taking her and Kunal's parents' permission. Notably, the couple did shopping in just one hour for the wedding and got married in just 15 minutes in the presence of four witnesses.

Sonalee and Kunal's parents gave their blessings to the newlyweds through video call. The actress looked beautiful in a blue saree while Kunal looked dapper in a blue kurta-pyjama. Well, the Natrang actress' wedding news was indeed a pleasant surprise for her fans. For the unversed, she had earlier surprised everyone by announcing her engagement with Kunal Benodekar on her birthday last year.

Also Read : Siddharth Chandekar, Sonalee Kulkarni Starrer Jhimma Gets Postponed; Hemant Dhome Shares Special Video

On the professional front, Sonalee Kulkarni will next be seen in Hemant Dhome's directorial venture Jhimma. She was last seen in 2020's hit film Dhurala, directed by Sameer Vidwans. On the other hand, Kunal Benodekar is a charted accountant, and is currently working in ASL International Company, based in Dubai.

Also Read : Sonalee Kulkarni Hosts Small Diwali Celebration For Senior Backstage Artistes

Filmibeat wishes Sonalee Kulkarni and Kunal Benodekar a happy married life.