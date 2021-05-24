Sonalee Kulkarni To Donate Money Saved On Her Wedding To The People In Need; Details Inside

Popular Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni recently announced her wedding with her fiancé Kunal Benodekar. The Natrang actress got married on May 7 in a temple in Dubai. The actress had initially planned a grand wedding, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she opted for a registered marriage. Notably, the couple's parents attended the wedding through video call.

And now, the actress has decided to donate money which was saved on her wedding, to the people in need. In an interaction with Times of India, Sonalee Kulkarni said, "We are privileged and fortunate to have savings, a roof over our heads, and food on the plate. But there are people who aren't so fortunate and it's imperative to help them out in whatever way we can. We are identifying organisations that are helping people in these testing times by providing food, ration, medicines etc. A part of the money we saved will go towards helping them."

Also Read : Sonalee Kulkarni Ties The Knot With Fiancé Kunal Benodekar In A Temple In Dubai; See Wedding Pictures

During the pandemic, Sonalee Kulkarni has often been expressing her concern over the unemployment of stage performers due to the lockdown. Hence, she will also be helping them financially. "We will also be donating to funds that are helping stage performers. These people have been unable to host shows for so long and their only source of income has ceased to exist. Being a performer myself, I can understand how difficult it can be to sustain," the actress added. Well, fans can't stop gushing over her philanthropic work on social media.

Also Read : Sayali Sanjeev Dating Chennai Super Kings' Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad?

On the professional front, Sonalee will next be seen in Jhimma, directed by Hemant Dhome. She is also a part of the historical Marathi film, Chhatrapati Tararani. She is also producing an interactive Marathi film, which is being helmed by Sameer Vidwans.