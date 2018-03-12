 »   »   » Spruha-Siddharth Together Again!

Many onscreen jodi's have set the silver screen ablaze with their sizzling hot chemistry. Almost five years later, talented and beautiful actress Spruha Joshi and chocolate boy actor Siddharth Chandekar are all set to recreate the magic on the big screen by working together once again after their popular show Agnihotra. While the makers of the film are ready with the script, the title of the film is still kept under wraps. Recently, Spruha revealed this great news on a social networking site.

She tweeted:

As a matter of fact both are coming together once again to entertain you but this time on the Big screen with a new story…new characters and old chemistry. It will be interesting for the audience to see this jodi once again on the Big screen together after a long time.

Source: Marathidhamaal

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,