Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021 Winners List Out! Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Mulgi Zali Ho Win Big

One of the popular awards on Marathi television, Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021 was recently held in Thane, Maharashtra. It was telecast on April 4, 2021 at 7 pm on Star Pravah. Well, the ceremony was held in the presence of the actors associated with the channel at the Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Thane last month. Ever since the event's news came out, viewers were very excited to know the winners of the Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Phulala Sugandha Maticha, Mulgi Zali Ho, Sahkutumb Sahaparivar, Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula, Rang Maza Vegla and other shows were in the race to win the prestigious award in several categories. And now, after a long wait, we bring the full winners list of Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021 for you. Let's have a look:

Best Daughter-In-Law - Gauri (Girija Prabhu) Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

Best Husband - Shubham (Harshad Atkar) Phulala Sugandh Maticha

Best Couple - Deepa and Kartik (Reshma Shinde and Ashutosh Gokhale) Rang Maza Vegla

Best Mother - Uma Patil (Sharvani Pillai) Mulgi Zali Ho

Best Daughter - Mau (Divya Pugaonkar) Mulgi Zali Ho

Best Mother-In-Law - Jiji Akka (Aditi Deshpande) Phulala Sugandh Maticha

Best Villain (Female) - Shalini (Madhavi Nimkar) Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

Best Family - More Family (Sahkutumb Sahaparivar)

Best Serial - Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

Best Character - Arundhati (Madhurani Prabhulkar) Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

Best Comedian (Male) - Atul Todankar (Comedy Beemedy)

Best Comedian (Female) - Aarti Solanki (Comedy Beemedy)

Best Sister-In-Law - Saru (Nandita Dhuri-Patkar) Sahkutumb

Sahaparivar

Best Stylish Couple - Swaraj And Vaibhavi (Siddharth Chandekar and Shivani Rangole) Sang Tu Aahes Ka

Best Romantic Hero - Raghu (Sanchit Chaudhari) Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula

Best Face (Male) - Jaideep (Mandar Jadhav) Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

Best Face (Female) - Kirti (Samruddhi Kelkar) Phulala Sugandh Maticha

Special Award - Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba

Filmibeat congratulates all the winners of the Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021!

