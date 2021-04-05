    For Quick Alerts
      Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021 Winners List Out! Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Mulgi Zali Ho Win Big

      One of the popular awards on Marathi television, Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021 was recently held in Thane, Maharashtra. It was telecast on April 4, 2021 at 7 pm on Star Pravah. Well, the ceremony was held in the presence of the actors associated with the channel at the Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Thane last month. Ever since the event's news came out, viewers were very excited to know the winners of the Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021.

      Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021 Winners List Out!

      Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Phulala Sugandha Maticha, Mulgi Zali Ho, Sahkutumb Sahaparivar, Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula, Rang Maza Vegla and other shows were in the race to win the prestigious award in several categories. And now, after a long wait, we bring the full winners list of Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021 for you. Let's have a look:

      Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021 Winners List Out! Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Mulgi Zali Ho Win Big

      Best Daughter-In-Law - Gauri (Girija Prabhu) Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

      Best Husband - Shubham (Harshad Atkar) Phulala Sugandh Maticha

      Best Couple - Deepa and Kartik (Reshma Shinde and Ashutosh Gokhale) Rang Maza Vegla

      Best Mother - Uma Patil (Sharvani Pillai) Mulgi Zali Ho

      Best Daughter - Mau (Divya Pugaonkar) Mulgi Zali Ho

      Best Mother-In-Law - Jiji Akka (Aditi Deshpande) Phulala Sugandh Maticha

      Best Villain (Female) - Shalini (Madhavi Nimkar) Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

      Best Family - More Family (Sahkutumb Sahaparivar)

      Best Serial - Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

      Best Character - Arundhati (Madhurani Prabhulkar) Aai Kuthe Kay Karte

      Best Comedian (Male) - Atul Todankar (Comedy Beemedy)

      Best Comedian (Female) - Aarti Solanki (Comedy Beemedy)

      Best Sister-In-Law - Saru (Nandita Dhuri-Patkar) Sahkutumb

      Sahaparivar

      Best Stylish Couple - Swaraj And Vaibhavi (Siddharth Chandekar and Shivani Rangole) Sang Tu Aahes Ka

      Best Romantic Hero - Raghu (Sanchit Chaudhari) Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula

      Best Face (Male) - Jaideep (Mandar Jadhav) Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta

      Best Face (Female) - Kirti (Samruddhi Kelkar) Phulala Sugandh Maticha

      Special Award - Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba

      Filmibeat congratulates all the winners of the Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021!

      Story first published: Monday, April 5, 2021, 12:59 [IST]
