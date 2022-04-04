Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2022 Winners List: Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte And Rang Majha Vegla Bag Big Awards

Star Pravah's prestigious award ceremony Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2022 was telecast yesterday (April 3, 2022). Ever since the event has been shot in Thane last month, fans were curious to know who won the grand award at the mega event. Let us tell you, shows like Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Rang Majha Vegla, Thipkyanchi Rangoli, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and others were in the race to win big awards at the function.

And guess what, Rang Majha Vegla and Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte won big awards at the Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2022. So, let's have a look at the full winners list of the Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2022 here-

Best Serial - Rang Majha Vegla

Best Daugher-In-Law - Kirti Jamkhedkar (Phulala Sugandh Maticha)

Best Husband - Shubham (Phulala Sugandh Maticha)

Best Mother - Arundhati (Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte)

Best Villain - Sanjana (Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte)

Best Jodi - Jaideep and Gauri (Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta)

Best Stylish Jodi - Shantanu and Pallavi (Swabhimaan - Shodh Astitvacha)

Best Father - Mahadu (Pinkicha Vijay Aso)

Best Daughter - Sindhu (Lagnachi Bedi)

Best Mother-In-Law - Soundarya Inamdar (Rang Majha Vegla)

Best Father-In-Law - Appa (Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte)

Best Family - Kanitkar (Thipkyanchi Rangoli)

Best Siblings - Surya, Pashya, Vaibhav and Omkar (Sahakutumb Sahaparivar)

Best Host - Siddharth Chandekar (Me Honar Superstar)

Best Glamourous Face - Ankush (Aboli)

Best Newcomer Male - Akshay (Muramba)

Best Newcomer Female - Pinky (Pinkicha Vijay Aso)

Special Award - Nave Lakshya

Let us tell you, actors like Milind Gawli, Rupali Bhosale, Shashank Ketkar, Madhurani Prabhulkar, Mandar Jadhav and others gave solid dance performances on stage. Notably, the event is being praised for not using any Hindi song for the dance performances.

Filmibeat congratulates all the winners of the Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2022!