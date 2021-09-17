Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Producer Mahesh Kothare Issues Apology For Hurting People’s Sentiments (VIDEO)

The Star Pravah show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta has always been catching everyone's attention for its storyline and stars' performances. However, the Mahesh Kothare produced show has recently got into trouble for hurting people's sentiments by unintentionally disrespecting Lord Buddha.

For the unversed, one of the characters Sandy Vishwas played by Nayannah Mukey was shown wearing a saree blouse that had Lord Gautam Buddha's picture printed on it. Well, it didn't go down well with people as they started trolling the show and makers for hurting their sentiments and disrespecting Lord Buddha. Reportedly, a police complaint has also been filed against the channel, producers and the costume designer in Thane.

Hence, Mahesh Kothare took to Instagram and apologised for the same by sharing a video of himself. He captioned the post as, "🙏🏻 जाहीर माफी 🙏🏻 #SukhMhanjeNakkiKayAsta."

In the video, Mahesh Kothare said that it was unintentional. People from his team, be it, actors or technicians, have immense respect for Lord Buddha. He apologized repeatedly and ensured everyone that they shall not repeat such a mistake again.

Sex Drugs & Theatre Fame Nayannah Mukey To Feature In Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta; Details Inside

The video went viral on social media, and fans started reacting to his apology in the comment section. Talking about Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, the show stars Girija Prabhu and Mandar Jadhav in the lead roles. The show also stars Madhavi Nimkar, Varsha Usgaonkar, Sunil Godse, Kapil Honrao, Meenakshi Rathod, Sunil Patil, Aparna Shardul, Ganesh Revadekar and others in key roles.

Sangram Samel Is NOT Going In Bigg Boss Marathi 3; Says 'I Have Stopped Getting Work & Projects'

A few days ago, Kishori Shahane, Urmila Kothare, Sangram Salvi and Nayannah Mukey had appeared in Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta for a special segment of the show. Talking about Kothare Vision, the production house also produced shows like Man Udhan Varyache, Jai Malhar, Vithu Mauli, Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba, Pahile Na Mi Tula and so on.