Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Actor Sanjay Patil Ties The Knot With Fiancée Aboli Gokhale; See Wedding Pics

Actor Sanjay Patil, who plays the role of Uday Shirke Patil in Star Pravah show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, got married to his fiancée Aboli Gokhale on March 28, 2022. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and close friends.

Sanjay Patil shared a bunch of pictures from his wedding on Instagram. While sharing his first post after wedding on Instagram, he wrote, "Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite. #Hitched#newbeginnings#love#we#loveforever❤️#friendsforlife#weedingdiaries."

He captioned another post as, "It's a dreamy beginning to our fairytale! @sanjaysharada09 ❤ #Hitched#newbeginnings#love#we #loveforever❤️#friendsforlife#weedingdiaries💕."

In the above pictures, one can see the bride and groom are looking amazing together. Sanjay looks dapper in an off-white kurta and purple dhoti paired with the same colour pheta. On the other hand, Aboli looks elegant in a pink kastha saree.

Interestingly, Sanjay Patil and Aboli Gokhale's wedding was attended by Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta stars Maadhavi Nemkar, Girija Prabhu and Kapil Honrao. It has to be noted that Sanjay's on-screen wife Minaxi Rathod aka Devaki couldn't attend his wedding due to personal reasons.

For the unversed, the couple got engaged in November 2021. Talking about Sanjay's show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, it also stars Varsha Usgaonkar, Mandar Jadhav and others in key roles. The show is receiving a positive response from the masses, as it has managed to stay in the top 5 of every week's TRP charts.

Filmibeat wishes Sanjay Patil and Aboli Gokhale a happy married life!