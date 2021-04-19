Sumitra Bhave No More: Mohan Agashe And Amruta Subhash Mourn Filmmaker’s Demise

Mohan Agashe Pays Tribute To Sumitra Bhave

Veteran actor Mohan Agashe has worked with Sumitra Bhave in some of the award-winning films like Kaasav, Devrai and Astu. The actor praised the late filmmaker for her vision of presenting health in a cinema. While paying tribute to her, the Jait Re Jait actor told ETimes, "My tribute to her will be, I always try to promote short retrospective of Sumitra on the way she looked health in a cinema or she saw cinema as a vehicle to appeal to humanity through medicine."

Amruta Subhash Calls Sumitra Bhave Her ‘Guru’

Amruta Subhash, who recently impressed everyone with her performance in the Netflix web series Bombay Begums, got emotional after hearing about Sumitra Bhave's demise. She considers the filmmaker as her Guru (mentor) and believes that whatever she is today is just because of her. Amruta has worked with Sumitra in the short film Chakori and feature film Astu. She said, "Beyond all this, she taught me the language of cinema and love for cinema. I am very fortunate to have a guru like her. So, it's a very big loss for the Marathi film industry."

About Sumitra Bhave

Sumitra Bhave had co-directed several projects with Sunil Sukthankar. They are considered as the greatest contributors in changing the landscape of Marathi cinema on a global platform. Their last collaboration Kaasav won National Award for Best Feature Film at the 64th National Film Awards. Sumitra was also a social activist. Before her death, she had lent her voice as a narrator to Chaitanya Tamhane's film The Disciple, which is currently streaming on Netflix.