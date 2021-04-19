Sumitra Bhave No More: Mohan Agashe And Amruta Subhash Mourn Filmmaker’s Demise
Renowned writer and National-Award winning filmmaker Sumitra Bhave (78) passed away today (April 19, 2021) in Pune due to age-related ailments. Her death is indeed a big loss to the Indian Film Industry. After the news broke out, several Marathi celebs like Siddharth Jadhav, Siddharth Menon, Ravi Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni and others mourned her death on their respective social media handles.
Amidst all, her close acquaintance, actors Mohan Agashe and Amruta Subhash are deeply affected by her death, as they feel that Marathi cinema has lost its treasure of talent.
Mohan Agashe Pays Tribute To Sumitra Bhave
Veteran actor Mohan Agashe has worked with Sumitra Bhave in some of the award-winning films like Kaasav, Devrai and Astu. The actor praised the late filmmaker for her vision of presenting health in a cinema. While paying tribute to her, the Jait Re Jait actor told ETimes, "My tribute to her will be, I always try to promote short retrospective of Sumitra on the way she looked health in a cinema or she saw cinema as a vehicle to appeal to humanity through medicine."
Amruta Subhash Calls Sumitra Bhave Her ‘Guru’
Amruta Subhash, who recently impressed everyone with her performance in the Netflix web series Bombay Begums, got emotional after hearing about Sumitra Bhave's demise. She considers the filmmaker as her Guru (mentor) and believes that whatever she is today is just because of her. Amruta has worked with Sumitra in the short film Chakori and feature film Astu. She said, "Beyond all this, she taught me the language of cinema and love for cinema. I am very fortunate to have a guru like her. So, it's a very big loss for the Marathi film industry."
About Sumitra Bhave
Sumitra Bhave had co-directed several projects with Sunil Sukthankar. They are considered as the greatest contributors in changing the landscape of Marathi cinema on a global platform. Their last collaboration Kaasav won National Award for Best Feature Film at the 64th National Film Awards. Sumitra was also a social activist. Before her death, she had lent her voice as a narrator to Chaitanya Tamhane's film The Disciple, which is currently streaming on Netflix.
