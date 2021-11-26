Sunil Barve Has THIS To Say About Annapurna Vitthal’s Allegations Against Sahkutumb Sahaparivar Makers & Cast

Veteran TV actress Annapurna Vitthal Bhairi recently made serious allegations against her first Marathi show, Sahkutumb Sahaparivar makers and co-stars for torturing her mentally. She had shared a video of herself on YouTube, in which the actress explained how the director of the Star Pravah show, Bharat Gaikwad and co-actors like Nandita Dhuri-Patkar, Sunil Barve and others harassed her mentally on the sets.

Well, her video went viral on social media and netizens started getting curious to know more about the matter. Although the makers have not yet reacted to her allegations, actor Sunil Barve, who played the role of Annapurna's elder son in Sahkutumb Sahaparivar reacted to her serious allegations against them.

In a statement with the media, veteran Marathi actor Sunil Barve stated, "I am working in this industry for many years but this type of thing never happened with me. Don't know why she is trying to get sympathy by spreading false regarding us. Quitting serial was her choice and we felt bad about it. But don't know after leaving the serial, why she made this type of video and started blaming us."

Let us tell you, Annapurna Vitthal claimed that she used to get tortured by the director and co-stars because of her non-Maharashtrian status. She had to quit the show due to the same reasons. The actress has also filed a case against them in Dadar Police Station on November 22, 2021.

Talking about Sahkutumb Sahaparivar, the show also stars Amey Barve, Akash Nalawade, Sakshi Gandhi, Komal Kumbhar, Akash Shinde, Kishori Ambiye and others in key roles. It airs on Star Pravah at 7 pm from Monday to Saturday.