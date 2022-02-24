Sushmaa Murudkar Opens Up About The Difference Between Hindi And Marathi TV Industry’s Working Style

Actress Sushmaa Murudkar, who is currently seen in the Star Pravah show Lagnachi Bedi, recently opened up about the difference between the Marathi TV industry and Hindi TV industry's working style. In conversation with Times of India, the Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte actress stated that the Marathi industry is very cooperative while Hindi works very professionally.

While sharing her experience of working in both the industries, Sushmaa Murudkar said, "I decided to be a part of Marathi TV shows and experienced the best days of my life. I got to know that in Marathi, people and co-stars are so cooperative. If you don't understand a scene, everybody helps you. They work as a team. In Hindi, people do their job and go back to their vanity and nothing apart from that happens."

For the unversed, Sushmaa has acted in several popular Hindi shows such as Kundali Bhagya, Crime Patrol and so on. She shifted to the Marathi TV industry for her parents as they wished to see her in a Marathi show. A few days ago, several Marathi actors made several allegations over the functionality of the industry.

When asked about her take on the same, Sushmaa Murudkar said that she has not experienced anything like that. For the unversed, actresses like Annapurna Vitthal, Swati Bhadave and others raised questions over the work culture in the Marathi TV industry.

Pondicherry: Amruta Khanvilkar Praises Sai Tamhankar; Says 'I Love The Way She Picks Up Her Character'

Coming back to Sushmaa, the actress said, "I think people here are more frank and open. They do pull your legs on the set, have fun but it depends on how you take it. I wanted to share one thing. I have worked with a few directors who were once alleged of misbehaviour with actors but I have not experienced anything like that. The working style in Marathi is really different. In Marathi, perfection in work is all that matters but in Hindi, people do not focus more on small things. Yes, the pay scale is good in Hindi TV industry and Marathi TV has a great ambience."

Actress Dhanashri Bhalekar Gets Duped By Fake Casting Agency; Asks People To 'Beware' (VIDEO)

Her ongoing show, Lagnachi Bedi stars Sanket Pathak, Sayali Deodhar and Revati Lele in the lead roles. The show is receiving positive response from the masses.