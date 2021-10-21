Suyash Tilak And Aayushi Bhave Get Married; SuyaShi’s First Wedding Pictures Out

Marathi actor Suyash Tilak got married to his fiancée Aayushi Bhave today (October 21, 2021) in Pune. The couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. The first wedding pictures of SuyaShi are out, and the newlyweds are looking amazing together.

For the wedding, Suyash Tilak wore a white colour kurta and red dhoti with a traditional Maharashtrian topi. On the other hand, bride Aayushi Bhave is looking stunning in a red saree. She is looking beautiful in a proper Marathi mulgi look. The couple can be seen performing wedding rituals and enjoying every moment of new beginnings of their lives.

Yesterday, Suyash Tilak and Aayushi Bhave had hosted a sangeet night in Pune, in which they performed a romantic dance number. Their chemistry was looking fabulous and one can say that they are made for each other. Let us tell you, Suyash and Aayushi tied the knot after dating each other for some years.

In July 2021, they got engaged in an intimate engagement ceremony. Marathi celebs like Harshada Khanvilkar, Abhijit Kelkar and others attended Suyash and Aayushi's wedding in Pune. The celebrity friends of SuyaShi had also hosted a Kelwan for the newlyweds ahead of their wedding.

Talking about Suyash Tilak, he has acted in several Marathi movies and TV shows. He was last seen in Shubhmangal Online opposite Sayali Sanjeev. He was earlier in a relationship with Akshaya Deodhar. On the other hand, Aayushi Bhave is also a professional dancer. She has won a reality show, Yuva Dancing Queen.

