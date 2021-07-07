Suyash Tilak Gets Engaged To His Ladylove Aayushi Bhave; See Engagement Pictures

Marathi actor Suyash Tilak recently gave an amazing surprise to fans by announcing his engagement. The Shubhmangal Online actor got engaged to his ladylove Aayushi Bhave. He shared a beautiful picture with his fiancée from the engagement ceremony on Instagram.

Suyash Tilak captioned the photo as, "The Woman who makes everything beautiful in my life. Happy Birthday Love @aayushibhave. With you my life is complete and I'm the luckiest man to have such a wonderful life partner..... Happy to share, we are officially engaged and starting our new journey together. With blessings and love of all you loved ones. Thank you to all my family and friends for making it special for us."

On the other hand, Aayushi Bhave also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "He said Happy Birthday, I said Yes! @suyashtlk."

In the above pictures, Suyash Tilak and Aayushi Bhave are looking amazing together. The actor is looking dapper in an off-white kurta and vesti, whereas his fiancée is looking stunning in a traditional green saree. Well, fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful moments on social media. Interestingly, many Marathi celebs like Sayali Sanjeev, Gautami Deshpande, Adish Vaidya, Piyush Ranade and others congratulated Suyash and Aayushi in the comment section.

Talking about Suyash Tilak's career, the actor has featured in TV shows like Amarprem, Bandh Resmache, Pudhcha Paaul, Ka Re Durava, BaapManus and so on. He is currently seen in Shubhmangal Online opposite Sayali Sanjeev. The actor has also worked in movies like Classmates, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Hashtag Prem, Khaali Peeli (Hindi) and many others.

On the other hand, Aayushi Bhave will reportedly be featured in the Marathi film, Roopnagar Ke Cheetey. Notably, she was a part of dance-reality show, Yuva Dancing Queen.

Filmibeat congratulates Suyash and Aayushi!