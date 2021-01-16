Suyash Tilak & Mitali Mayekar To Share Screen Space For The First Time In Hashtag Prem

Popular stars Suyash Tilak and Mitali Mayekar are all set to share screen space for the first time in Rajesh Jadhav's upcoming directorial venture Hashtag Prem. Touted to be a different love story, Hashtag Prem is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2021.

Talking about the film, Mitali Mayekar told ETimes, "Hashtag Prem is a very good film and revolves around a lead couple (myself and Suyash Tilak). The shooting of the film has been completed two years ago. We were waiting for the film's release for a long time. So, I am happy that this film is releasing in 2021." (sic)

Mitali Mayekar is indeed excited to be seen with Suyash on screen for the first time in Hashtag Prem. For the unversed, Suyash Tilak had earlier shared screen space with Mitali's actor-fiancé Sidharth Chandekar in Classmates. Sharing her experience of working with the Ka Re Durava actor, Mitali said, "Suyash is a true gentleman. He is a very close friend of mine and Siddharth Chandekar. We used to go for a drive after the shoot. I had an amazing experience working with Suyash."

Talking about the film, Hashtag Prem has been written by Nikhil Katare, while its music is composed by Praveen Kuwar. The Rajesh Jadhav directorial is produced by Anil Govind Patil under Mauli Film Production banner. The makers have not yet announced the release date of Hashtag Prem.

