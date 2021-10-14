Swarajya Saudamini Tararani: Swarada Thigale To Play Queen Tararani; Watch Promo

Sony Marathi's upcoming show Swarajya Saudamini Tararani is all set to start on November 15, 2021, and fans are very excited to know who will play the role of queen Tararani. Amidst the excitement, the makers recently shared the first look of the show and revealed who is playing the role of Queen Tararani.

They captioned the snap as, "जिने खोदली औरंगजेबाची कबर, 'स्वराज्यसौदामिनी ताराराणी'! 15 नोव्हेंबरपासून, सोनी मराठीवर! #स्वराज्यसौदामिनीताराराणी । #SwarajyaSaudaminiTararani #सोनीमराठी | #SonyMarathi #विणूयाअतूटनाती | #VinuyaAtutNati."

In the above promo, one can see actress Swarada Thigale is playing the role of Queen Tararani. For the unversed, she was last seen in the show, Majhe Man Tujhe Jhale. Notably, this will be her first historical character. In the promo, she is looking promising and riding a horse and fencing. Let us tell you, she is an expert in horse riding and fencing.

Swarajya Saudamini Tararani makers informed the media that they took over 400 auditions across Maharashtra, amongst which, Swarada Thigale was selected to play the titular role. Talking about Swarajya Saudamini Tararani, the show is based on the regent of the Marathi empire from 1700 to 1708 Chhatrapati Tararani.

Indian Idol Marathi To Kusum, Have A Look At Sony Marathi's Upcoming Shows

She was the queen of Chhatrapati Rajaram Bhosale and daughter-in-law of the Maratha empire's founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She is known for keeping alive the resistance of Maratha territories against the Mughals after the death of her husband. She had acted as the governor during the minority of her son.

Shrimantaa Gharchi Sunn To Go Off-Air In July; To Be Replaced By Ajunahi Barsat Aahe

Swarajya Saudamini Tararani is being produced by actor Amol Kolhe. The show is marking the actor's fourth production venture after historical shows like Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji, Swarajya Janani Jijamata and Swarajya Sansthapak Shivaji Maharaj.