    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tamasha Live Actress Sonalee Kulkarni: Today’s Generation Is Very Talented And Creative

      By
      |

      Actress Sonalee Kulkarni, who is known for her amazing dancing and acting skills, has been roped in as a judge for the first season of Zee Marathi's dance reality show 'Dance Maharashtra Dance Li'l Masters'. She is currently active in films, web series, and TV shows and she is very excited to judge the show and showcase her dance moves again.

      Tamasha Live Actress Sonalee Kulkarni: Today’s Generation Is Very Talented And Creative

      Talking about her love for dance she said, "Dance is my first love. It enriches me as an artist, and it's been an important part of my journey for my career."

      Sharing her excitement for the first season, Sonalee said, "I am very happy that for the first time Zee Marathi is coming up with a dance reality show for kids. It is an opportunity for the kids to showcase their talent on such a big platform. I can't wait to watch the kids presenting their dancing skills because I feel today's generation is very talented and creative. The best part of the show is kids' favourite character called "Chinchi Chetkin" will find contestants across Maharashtra for this show."

      Sonalee: Today’s Generation Is Very Talented & Creative

      The most awaited dance reality show Dance Maharashtra Dance Li'l Masters is all set to air on July 27 every Wednesday and Thursday only on Zee Marathi.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 16:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 21, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X