Tamasha Live Actress Sonalee Kulkarni: Today’s Generation Is Very Talented And Creative

Actress
Sonalee
Kulkarni,
who
is
known
for
her
amazing
dancing
and
acting
skills,
has
been
roped
in
as
a
judge
for
the
first
season
of
Zee
Marathi's
dance
reality
show
'Dance
Maharashtra
Dance
Li'l
Masters'.
She
is
currently
active
in
films,
web
series,
and
TV
shows
and
she
is
very
excited
to
judge
the
show
and
showcase
her
dance
moves
again.
Talking
about
her
love
for
dance
she
said,
"Dance
is
my
first
love.
It
enriches
me
as
an
artist,
and
it's
been
an
important
part
of
my
journey
for
my
career."
Sharing
her
excitement
for
the
first
season,
Sonalee
said,
"I
am
very
happy
that
for
the
first
time
Zee
Marathi
is
coming
up
with
a
dance
reality
show
for
kids.
It
is
an
opportunity
for
the
kids
to
showcase
their
talent
on
such
a
big
platform.
I
can't
wait
to
watch
the
kids
presenting
their
dancing
skills
because
I
feel
today's
generation
is
very
talented
and
creative.
The
best
part
of
the
show
is
kids'
favourite
character
called
"Chinchi
Chetkin" will
find
contestants
across
Maharashtra
for
this
show."
The
most
awaited
dance
reality
show
Dance
Maharashtra
Dance
Li'l
Masters
is
all
set
to
air
on
July
27
every
Wednesday
and
Thursday
only
on
Zee
Marathi.