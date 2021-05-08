Teams Of Mulgi Zali Ho And Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta To Relocate To Gujarat From Goa: Report

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra, many TV shows' shooting locations were shifted outside the state. Star Pravah's shows Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Mulgi Zali Ho had resumed shooting in Goa, however, after the lockdown was imposed in Goa, the makers of both the shows are now planning to relocate their shooting location again. A Times of India report suggests that Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Mulgi Zali Ho will now be shot in Gujarat.

A source close to the show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta told the portal that they are now heading towards Gujarat. The team has decided to shit to Silvasa and finding it to relocate the entire cast and crew from one place to another. Another close source of Mulgi Zali Ho apologised for not showing fresh episodes. The source informed that the show makers are planning to shift the set to Gujarat. Notably, Mulgi Zali Ho has completed 200 episodes on May 7, 2021.

Looks like the entertainment industry will see more difficulties in future due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. A few days ago, singing reality show Sur Nava Dhyas Nava also bid adieu to Goa due to the new restrictions in the state.

Talking about Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, the show stars Mandar Jadhav, Girija Prabhu, Varsha Usgaonkar, Madhavi Nimkar, Sunil Godse, Kapil Honrao, Meenakshi Rathod, Sunil Patil and others in key roles. On the other hand, Mulgi Zali Ho stars Divya Pugaonkar, Yogesh Sohoni, Pratiksha Mungekar, Sharvani Pillai, Kiran Mane, Savita Malpekar and others in pivotal roles.