Tejasswi Prakash Announces Her Marathi Film Mann Kasturi Re Opposite Abhinay Berde; Karan Kundrra Reacts

The wait is over! Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash finally announced her upcoming Marathi film, Mann Kasturi Re on social media. The film also stars late Marathi superstar Laxmikant Berde's actor-son Abhinay Berde as the male lead.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Navratri, Tejasswi Prakash shared the first poster of Mann Kasturi Re on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as, "Gudhi padwachya hardik shubhecha tumha sarvanna... @timesmusicmarathi 'Man Kasturi Re is' Coming Soon😍 Stay Tuned💫 @tejasswiprakash @abhinay3 @sanket_film @attili.venkat @dreamers_pr @jaykichambare @shorr_universe #ManKasturiRe #marathifilms #marathi #staytuned #comingsoon #tejasswiprakash #tejasswi #lovely."

In the above poster, one can see Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde's electrifying chemistry in the picture. They are just looking amazing together, and give us all the vibes of a romantic tale. Directed by Sanket Mane, Mann Kasturi Re will be released soon, as the makers are yet to announce its release date.

Interestingly, Karan Kundrra reacted to Tejasswi Prakash's Marathi film's poster. He commented, "Can't wait for this one my little laddooo 😘❤️."

Not only Karan Kundrra, but Tejasswi Prakash fans have also started reacting to the same and wishing her all the best for Mann Kasturi Re. Let's have a look at some comments-

nishasrim "Congratulations 🎉👏 teju love you can't wait for your 1st movie😍❤️ #TejasswiPrakash." maruskasewpersad "You are built for great things." watermelonmoha12 "Happy gudi padwa. Super excited for the movie." durva1137 "Tejuuu babyy i am sooo happy for youuuuu🥺❤.. And happy gudipadva my Gal lots of love and🧿."

Well, Mann Kasturi Re will be her debut Marathi film. Let us tell you, she will also be seen in yet another Marathi film School College Ani Life, which is produced by Rohit Shetty.

(Social media posts are unedited)