Tejasswi Prakash’s First Marathi Film Man Kasturi Re To Release On THIS Date

Popular TV actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is all set to make her debut in Marathi cinema with the film Man Kasturi Re. A few months ago, the actress shared a first-look poster of the film, in which she featured with actor Abhinay Berde. Ever since the poster of Man Kasturi Re came out, Teja fans can't keep calm to see their favourite actress' first Marathi film.

Amidst all, Tejasswi Prakash recently shared a new poster of Man Kasturi Re on her Instagram handle and revealed the release date of her first Marathi film. The Naagin 6 actress captioned the post as, "मन सांगे हे मला वेड लागे या जीवा सावरू नको रे तू मला, नव्या स्पंदनांची नवी लव्हस्टोरी मन कस्तुरी रे, ४ नोव्हेंबर पासून तुमच्या जवळच्या चित्रपट गृहात ! #ManKasturiRe #ManKasturiRe4Nov."

Well, Man Kasturi Re featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Abhinay Berde is all set to release on November 4, 2022 in theatres. In the post, one can see Teja and Abhinay riding a scooter. Let us tell you, Tejasswi and Abhinay are playing the role of Shruti and Siddhant respectively. Looks like Teja's character is a happy-go-lucky girl while Abhinay looks serious.

The poster is going viral on social media, and fans are expressing their excitement in the comments section. For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash will also be seen in another Marathi film, School, College Ani Life. The film is being produced by Rohit Shetty.

The actress is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6 opposite Simba Nagpal. Coming back to Man Kasturi Re, the film is directed by Sanket Mane.