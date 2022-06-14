Ti Parat Aaliye Fame Nachiket Devasthali And Tanvi Kulkarni Get Engaged; See Pics

Nachiket Devasthali, who was last seen in Zee Marathi's horror show, Ti Parat Aaliye, recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend and actress Tanvi Kulkarni on June 11, 2022. The duo shared delightful news about their engagement by sharing a picture of themselves flaunting their engagement rings on Instagram.

They captioned the post as, "हमसफ़र!." In the picture, one can see Nachiket Devasthali wearing a dark green kurta-pyjama while Tanvi Kulkarni donned a beautiful red saree. The newly engaged couple is indeed looking amazing together.

Moreover, Tanvi also shared a bunch of pictures from her engagement ceremony on her Instagram handle. She thanked her close friends in the post to be with her on her special day. She wrote, "This is purely an appreciation post for @sanketjyotiarvind for being with us throughout the ceremony, keeping @nachiketaa sane and most importantly clicking good pictures. And @shruti_shidhaye thank you so much for managing my bad hair day! Can't thank you enough for your last minute help and patience."

Nachiket and Tanvi's engagement pictures are going viral on social media and fans can't stop gushing over their cute moments. Especially, celebs like Krutika Deo, Shivraj Waichal, Abhishek Rahalkar, Parna Pethe, Suyash Tilak, Revati Lele and others congratulated them on their engagement.

Talking about Nachiket and Tanvi's love story, they met on the sets of Ti Parat Aaliye. They became close friends and eventually started dating each other. The couple indeed surprised everyone by announcing about their relationship. Let us tell you, they got engaged in a very private ceremony.

