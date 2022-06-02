Timepass 3 Teaser: Netizens Are Disappointed With Hruta Durgule And Prathamesh Parab’s Next Movie

After a long wait, Ravi Jadhav finally released the teaser of his upcoming film Timepass 3, which stars Prathamesh Parab and Hruta Durgule in the lead role. Timepass 3 teaser turned out to be a surprise package for all. Unlike the previous two parts, Timepass 3 is not after the marriage of Dagdu-Praju. The story is about the stone of adolescence.

Interestingly, Hruta Durgule, who is known for her beautiful looks in the industry, will be seen playing the role of a dashing girl, Palvi Dinkar Patil. On the other hand, the teaser showed Prathamesh Parab in a very naïve avatar. The film also stars Vaibhav Mangle.

Well, the Timepass 3 teaser has everything to grab people's attention, however, many netizens are disappointed with the same. Sadly, the teaser is getting a lot of negative comments on social media. Let's have a look at some tweets-

TheNameIsAmolk "meranamravi Sir, #Timepass3 चा ट्रेलर पहिला. मलर समजत नाहिए की मराठी प्रेक्षकाना तुम्हीं कसल्या प्रकारचा सिनेमा देऊ पहताय. मराठी सिने सृष्टि ने पाया रचला असला तरिहि ती इतकी मागे का याच उत्तम उदाहरण म्हनज़े #Timepass3 चा ट्रेलर. एकच गोष्ट सतरा वेला फिरवून." TheMmoseen_87 "Extremely disappointed with #Timepass3 Teaser #Timepass1 was LOVE #Timepass2 was GOOD but this seems to be weird." Prashan87055208 "देवा !!! रवी जाधव ला सद्बुद्धी दे. #Timepass हा खुप सुंदर चित्रपट होता त्यामुळे लोकांनी चित्रपटाला डोक्यावर घेतले होते. #Timepass2 हा उगाच ओडून ताणुन बनवलेला सिनेमा होता. आता तर साहेब #Timepass3 घेवुन येत आहे. टिझर पाहून अनेकांचा भ्रमनिरास झाला एवढं नक्की आहे."

In the above tweets, netizens criticised filmmaker Ravi Jadhav for ruining the third part. Let us tell you, Timepass 3 is releasing on July 29, 2022 in theatres.

(Social media posts are unedited)