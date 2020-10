Today's Release : Lord Of Shingnapur

With a rapid rise in Marathi Film Industry, filmmakers are seen pushing boundaries and emerging some excellent content oriented films. This week only one film 'Lord Of Shingnapur' is released.

Lord Of Shingnapur : 8th January 2016 Director : Raj Rathod Producer : Raj rathod Banner : Rathod Films Present Cast : Varsha Usgaonkar, Rahul Mahajan, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Milind Gunaji, Manoj Joshi, Ashutosh Kulkarni and Sudhir Dalvi Plot : The film set on the backdrop of a holy place Shani Shingnapur in Maharashtra is a film with unusual story line. Source: Marathidhamaal