Top 10 Marathi Shows (ONLINE): SMNKA Out Of Top 3; Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Is The Winner
Like TV TRP ratings, the online TRP ratings have also become a major aspect to measure the success of TV shows. After the evolution of OTT content, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to make their respective shows successful on OTT platforms. Amidst all, the online TRP ratings of Week 28 have recently been released, and after seeing that we can say that Marathi shows are giving a tough fight to each other to make their positions in the top 10 every week. Let's have a look-
Top 3 Marathi Shows Online
Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte remains on top with 43.3 ratings. Reshma Shinde and Ashutosh Gokhale's show Rang Majha Vegla and Chetan Vadnere and Dnyanada Ramtirthkar-starrer Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 2 and 3 with 39.6 and 38.4 ratings respectively.
SMNKA & Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath
Sadly, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is out of top 3 as it slipped to fourth position by earning 35.6 ratings. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 5 with 35.1 ratings.
Man Udu Udu Zhala & Phulala Sugandh Maticha
Man Udu Udu Zhala starring Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut and Star Pravah show Phulala Sugandh Maticha are on number 6 and 7 with 34.3 and 32.8 ratings respectively.
Swabhimaan, Lagnachi Bedi & Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe
Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha is on number 8 with 30.2 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are in ninth and tenth positions by earning 29 and 28.5 ratings respectively.