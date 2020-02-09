    For Quick Alerts
      Touched Inappropriately And Threatened At A Pune Event, Marathi Actress Complains To The Police

      By Pti
      |

      A Marathi actress filed a complaint against three people for allegedly touching her inappropriately, confining and threatening her at an event in Pune's Ranjangaon, police said on Friday.

      The case was filed in Saki Naka police station in the metropolis, where the actor stays, on Thursday and was then transferred to Pune police, an official said.

      Marathi Actor

      "The complainant has said that she had attended an event in Ranjangaon in Pune. She was inappropriately touched by an unidentified person and she left the event after her complaint to the organizers about the incident was not taken seriously," he said.

      However, the actor's car was stopped when she was leaving and one person made a threatening call to her mother who is a heart patient, the official said quoting the complaint.

      "She returned to Mumbai and filed a case on Thursday. We have transferred the case to Pune as the offense happened under their jurisdiction," he added.

      A case has been registered against three persons under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

      Sunday, February 9, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
