 »   »   » Trailer Review: 'Vrundavan' is filled with Drama + Action + Entertainment

Hold your breath as the makers of upcoming film 'Vrundavan', revealed its trailer fulfilled with action, drama and complete entertainment. The multi starrer film, with a long list of actors including Rakesh Bapat, Pooja Sawant, Vaidehi Parashurami, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ashok Saraf, Mohan Joshi, Sharad Ponkshe, Bharat Ganeshpure, Arati Solanki, Kumar Hegde and Uday Tikekar is directed by T.L.V Prasad.

After making his mark in the Hindi small screen Hindi TV serial chocolate boy 'Rakesh Bapat' is now trying his hand in Marathi films. Realistic Film Company presents, 'Vrundavan' is produced by Raj Premi, Sandeep Sharma and Sunil Khanpure and directed by TLV Prasad. The film is synced by beautiful songs by Amit Raj and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

The film is all set to release early next year by 5th February, 2016.

Source: Marathidhamaal

