Trupti Toradmal To Make Bollywood Debut With Prabhas’ Adipurush; Says ‘It’s A Dream Come True Moment For Me’

Trupti Toradmal, who impressed fans with her solid performance in the Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe produced by John Abraham, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

Trupti Toradmal shared her excitement on Instagram by reposting Om Raut's post and captioned it as, "Happy to be a part of Adipurush..thank you @omraut for making me a part of this family❤️#Repost @omraut with @make_repost." (sic). During an interaction with Times of India, Trupti said, "Yes, it's my first Hindi film and I am feeling very excited about this. Firstly, it is a dream come true moment for me. I was looking for such a project and I was very happy when the makers approached me for a role in 'Adipurush'."

Notably, Trupti didn't reveal much about her character, as it could be a big surprise for her fans. Earlier today, the makers of Adipurush announced Kriti Sanon as Sita in the film. Om Raut has already started shooting for the Prabhas-starrer in Mumbai. Adipurush is scheduled to be released on August 11, 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Coming back to Trupti Toradmal, the actress has also played a pivotal role in period-drama Fatteshikast, starring Chinmay Mandlekar in the lead role. Well, after this news, Trupti fans are damn excited to see her in the magnum opus.

