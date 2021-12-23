Tujhya Rupacha Chandana: Tanvi Shewale Has THIS To Say On Her Transformation For The Show

Colors Marathi is all set to launch a new show, Tujhya Rupacha Chandana on December 27, 2021. For the unversed, the show is the remake of the Hindi TV show, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and it is going to replace Bigg Boss Marathi 3 which is ending on December 26, 2021. The promos of the show is already out and fans are very excited to see the brand new show.

Tujhya Rupacha Chandana stars Tanvi Shewale in the lead role. She is playing the role of Nakshi in the show, who belongs to a lower-middle-class family. Her character is shown mistreated by villagers because of her dark skin tone. The villagers call her 'Apashaguni'.

In conversation with ETimes TV, Tanvi Shewale opened up about the transformation. She said, "I liked the storyline, and earlier I did not know that I will have to undergo such a transformation. I think it's a part of an actor's life to transform, no matter what the transformation is, but to get changed to a completely different zone to get into the skin of the character is a necessity. I think it's a part of an actor's life."

While speaking about her character Nakshi in Tujhya Rupacha Chandana, Tanvi said, "I feel so blessed that I got a chance to play such a character. Nakshi is a very confident yet understanding girl. She listens to her mother and believes in herself. She is poor and ill-treated by the villagers for her skin colour. The villagers consider her as 'bad luck'. There is a story behind her character and the audience would soon get to know what it is."

Talking about the show, Tujhya Rupacha Chandana also stars Rohiit Nikam as the male lead. The show will be aired at 9:30 pm from Monday to Saturday.