Umesh Kamat Slams Media For Naming Him In Raj Kundra Case; 'Irresponsible Incident Has Led To Mental Agony'

Marathi actor Umesh Kamat took to his Instagram account and slammed media outlets that alleged his involvement in Raj Kundra's case without any verification of facts. The actor clarified that the person named in the ongoing Raj Kundra case is not him.

Umesh shared an Instagram post, expressing his disbelief and outrage over irresponsible journalism. The Time Please actor captioned the post as " बेजबाबदार पत्रकारिता. Irresponsible journalism. @aajtak @crimetakofficial #Newsnation"

His statement read, "Today, I went through a very outrageous experience of irresponsible Journalism. In the search of one Umesh Kamat alleged involvement in Raj Kundra case, My name was picked up recklessly out of nowhere and associated with the case without any verification of facts."

"Maybe the media doesn't realize but this single irresponsible incident has led to mental agony and irreparable damage to my image. My pictures were irresponsibly used by one media agency. Within no time, I and my family were flooded with calls and questions coming from all over the county just because someone was in the haste to get a scoop and wasn't enough to verify the facts. Huge damage hs been done. I shall pursue necessary legal remedies against the respective media agency," he added.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Bollywood 'Gutter' After Arrest of Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra

"I have therefore immediately taken to social media to clarify that the person my name "UMESH KAMAT" alleged to be involved in the Raj Kundra case is, not me. I request you all to take note of the same and not fall for the absolute false and negligent news coverage I am sure I have your support- Umesh Kamat," he concluded the post written in marathi.

Many other celebs came to the actor's support, filmmaker and producer Aditya Kripalani commented, "Ridiculous. How idiotic can people be!!!!!!" Meanwhile, Marathi director Nikhil Mahajan added, "This is absolutely disgraceful. I'm so sorry you had to go through this, Umesh! With you in this."

Priya Bapat And Umesh Kamat Recover From COVID-19; Couple Advises Not To Take Coronavirus Lightly

Umesh is best known for films like Balkadu, Asehi Ekada Vhave, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa and more.