Usha Nadkarni Shares A Tragic Story About Late Kishore Nandlaskar’s Life

Veteran Marathi actor Kishore Nandlaskar passed away yesterday (April 20, 2021) due to COVID-19 related complications. He was 81. Kishore had worked in several Marathi and Hindi films. Notably, the actor had shared screen space with Usha Nadkarni. After learning about the veteran actor's death, the Vaastav actress expressed her shock over the same and revealed a tragic story about his life.

In an interview with Times of India, Usha Nadkarni revealed that Kishore Nandlaskar was a gem of a person. Usha said that he was an introvert and depressed about his personal life. "Actually, he had many personal and family problems. He had tension and worries about his personal life, and that's why he was staying alone. He was not staying with his family because those thoughts were making him uncomfortable," the Krishna Cottage actress said.

Kishore Nandlaskar had played the role of Usha Nadkarni's husband in Sanjay Dutt-starrer Vaastav: The Reality. While reminiscing about shooting for the film with him, Usha said, "Sometimes he used to walk alone on one side, and the rest of the 'Vaastav' cast would walk on another side. Then we all would push him in our group, and he used to open up with us."

Kishore Nandlaskar's demise is indeed a big loss for the Indian film industry. Actors like Siddharth Jadhav, Amruta Subhash and others paid tribute to the actor. Apart from Marathi celebs, Bollywood actors too like Govinda, Ranveer Singh, Manoj Bajpayee and others mourned his demise.

Talking about Kishore Nandlaskar, he had featured in some of the popular films like Singham (Hindi), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain (Hindi), Khakee (Hindi), Lonavala Bypass (Marathi), Yedyanchi Jatra (Marathi), Shejari Shejari (Marathi) and so on.

