Usha Nadkarni Slams Actors Who Refuse To Work On TV; Calls Them ‘Over-Smart’

Usha Nadkarni, who has acted in several TV shows and movies, recently made her comeback to Marathi TV with the show Sundar Aamche Ghar. The show also stars Sukanya Mone, Satish Pulekar and Sanchita Kulkarni in key roles. Since she is making her comeback on Marathi TV, the actress opened up about the people who refuse to work on TV.

Usha is known for her outspoken nature, hence, her statements often become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the veteran actress said that she never limited herself in terms of working in mediums. She called the actors 'over-smart' who refuse to work in TV shows.

The Bigg Boss Marathi 1 contestant said, "I have seen some actors who say that they will not work on TV anymore because they are working in films. I think they are over-smart and they think they have some superpower. I have seen in my career that some actors bash about TV, always opt for films and when they don't get one or their films don't run, they switch themselves to television. But this is not the case with me. Acting is acting I don't care about the medium. No matter it is a web series, tv serial, or film if there is good work I will do."

Usha Nadkarni also feels disappointed with several newcomers who are currently focusing on glamour rather than their acting skills. She said, "Sadly, today's actresses are focusing more on eyeliner than eye expressions. They come into Bollywood or any other regional industry just to get fame and not to entertain people with good work."

She also commented on the young generation of actors who can't even speak Marathi fluently and clearly. She advised them to clear their diction first before joining the industry. Usha Nadkarni feels terrible about it.

Let us tell you, Usha Nadkarni has acted in several Marathi and Hindi TV shows and films. Some of her notable shows and films are Maherchi Sadi, Vaastav, Hatya, Pavitra Rishta, Khulata Kali Khulena and so on.