Vaishnavi Chahande Turned To Acting From Modelling

We all want to be successful and conquer the world but very few of us are able to set our goals and achieve them. While many of us lose our dreams to the harsh reality of the world, a 21-year-old has turned the wheel of time in her favour and earned herself a place where many just desire to reach.

Vaishnavi Chahande is a popular name from the modelling industry who at such a young age tasted success and still aspires to establish herself as a leading movie star.

The fashion blogger, Instagram influencer, and dancer from Nagpur, Maharashtra, Vaishnavi, is elucidating her multitasking phenomenally. With her influential persona, this youngest, finest, and leading model has wonderfully manifested her dreams and is soon to take over the Marathi cinema with her charming personality.

Hailing from the small city of Maharashtra, Nagpur, Vaishnavi with her impeccable beauty and sharp mind has reached the pinnacle of success. In her three years of modelling, Vaishnavi has worked with many leading brands. She has also performed in Marathi and Punjabi cinema and has appeared in many short films and videos.

Starting off as a model, Vaishnavi at the very young age of 16, did her first City Ramp Show in which she came out as the second runner-up.