Varsha Dandale Meets With Major Accident; Says ‘I Am Bedridden & Don't Even Move From My Bed’

Popular Marathi actress Varsha Dandale, who was last seen in the Zee Marathi show, Pahile Na Me Tula, recently met with a major accident. In an interview with ETimes TV, Varsha revealed that she was returning to Mumbai from Bhandardara from an award function. While travelling, her car fell into the trench. Since then, she has been bedridden.

While narrating the incident of her accident, Varsha Dandale said, "There were many actors with me in the car and our car was at a normal speed. We were going from the corners of the road because we were asking the roadsiders the route to Mumbai. Suddenly, our car fell into the trench and a major accident happened. I don't remember what happened next, and I could only hear the voice of everyone. There were actors with me who also got injured."

Varsha Dandale is completely bedridden and can't even do her daily routine activities. Her doctors have not even allowed her to put her legs down. The Nanda Saukhya Bhare actress said, "I had a major injury after that accident and I was operated upon a few days ago. There is an injury on the left side of the leg too. My right leg is fine and that is why I can at least use the washroom. I am bedridden and don't even move from my bed."

Sadly, because of the accident, Varsha Dandale has lost several projects. she said, "It is really depressing for an actor like me who is passionate about work to sit idle and become bedridden. I love to work, and I never liked to sit without doing anything. I have lost a few web series and projects after the accident because my recovery would take 3-4 months and obviously, the makers won't be able to wait for that much for me, but I feel nothing goes beyond destiny. It was there in my destiny, and I had to face it."

Varsha Dandale feels blessed to have her family members, who are taking care of her. She is confident that she will recover soon. Varsha feels that her family members are an inspiration. Talking about Varsha Dandale, the actress has worked in several TV shows like Shree, Naktichya Lagnala Yaycha Ha, Swarajya, Ekach Hya Janmi Janu and many others. She was also a part of web series like Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Striling Pulling.