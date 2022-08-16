Varsha Dandale On Her Comeback On TV: I Can Happily Shoot And Work, That’s My Biggest Achievement

Marathi actress Varsha Dandale was away from the small screen for quite a long time after meeting with a major car accident. For the unversed, the car reportedly fell into the trench and suffered major injuries in her spinal cord and legs. After being bedridden for many months, she recently made her smashing comeback to the small screen with the new show Nava Gadi Nava Rajya.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Varsha Dandale opened up about the bad phase of her life and recovery. Talking about her comeback, Varsha said, "I think it's a new journey for me. My new life has begun and I feel like taking birth again. I never imagined that I would be able to get up from bed, walk and work. I was bedridden and it was the toughest phase of my life. I could not even do daily chores. Doctors have not even allowed me to put my legs down. There was an injury on the left side of the leg and my spinal cord. I am happy that I could be back from such pain."

The actress feels happy to be part of Nava Gadi Nava Rajya. When asked about her recovery after the injury, Varsha Dandale said that she has almost got recovered. She revealed that she sometimes feels pain while walking. She said, "I can happily shoot and work on the set of the show and that's my biggest achievement."

After going through a bad phase of her life, Varsha Dandale learned a big life lesson. She said, "I just want to tell everyone to leave all their grudges behind. We always think a lot about people's behaviour and how people treat us or family issues and more. But I think there is no point in thinking about it anymore. Anything can happen to you at any time. So forget about who said what, just enjoy your time and happily live your life."

Talking about Varsha Dandale's career, she has acted in several Marathi shows such as Nanda Saukhya Bhare, Shree, Swarajya, Pahile Na Mi Tula, Naktichya Lagnala Yaycha Ha and so on.