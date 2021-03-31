Veena Jagtap Quits Aai Mazi Kalubai And The Reason Is Quite Shocking; Rashmi Anpat To Replace Her

Sony Marathi show Aai Mazi Kalubai has been in the news for various reasons. A few months ago, the show's leading lady Prajakta Gaikwad was replaced by Veena Jagtap. The makers had fired Prajakta for her unprofessional behaviour on the sets. After replacing her, Veena Jagtap played Aarya's character beautifully and received a lot of love from the masses. However, the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 finalist has now quit the show and the reason behind the same will leave you in shock.

A source close to the development told ETimes TV, "Veena Jagtap has left the show, and actress Rashmi Anpat will be the lead actress now. Veena decided to quit the show due to health issues. She was keeping unwell for the last couple of days and has been facing major health issues due to back-to-back shoot schedules." Well, this is indeed heartbreaking news for Veena Jagtap fans. Now, Rashmi Anpat who was earlier seen in shows like Asambhav, Pudhcha Paul, Freshers and others, will be stepping into Aarya's shoes. The actress is reportedly quite excited to play the lead role in Alka Kubal's show.

In September 2020, more than 27 cast and crew members including veteran actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar had tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, Ashalata Wabgaonkar succumbed to the virus in a Satara hospital. Notably, Aai Mazi Kalubai's actress and producer Alka Kubal had performed her last rites in Satara due to the lockdown.

Talking about the show, Aai Mazi Kalubai also stars Vivek Sangle, Sharad Ponkshe, Smita Oak and others in pivotal roles. Coming back to Veena Jagtap, the actress' fans are worried about her health, as they are praying for her speedy recovery.

