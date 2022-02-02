Veteran Actor Ramesh Deo Passes Away At 93

Veteran actor and filmmaker Ramesh Deo passed away today (February 2, 2022) due to a heart attack. He was 93 and breathed his last at the private hospital in Mumbai. His filmmaker son Abhinay Deo informed PTI, "He passed away due to heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93."

The actor's last rites will be held tomorrow at 3 pm in Mumbai. Deo is survived by his wife and actress Seema Deo and their two sons, Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo. Notably, the veteran star had celebrated his 93rd birthday on January 30, 2022.

Ramesh Deo's demise is indeed a big loss for Indian cinema.

For the unversed, Ramesh Deo had predominantly worked in Marathi and Hindi films. The actor had made his big screen debut with the Marathi film Andhala Magto Ek Dola (1955). He had featured in several Marathi films such as Gath Padli Thaka Thaka, Deoghar, Majhi Aai, Vasudev Balwant Phadke.

On the other hand, Ramesh Deo had also acted in many big Hindi films like Anand, Albela, Sanjog, Kora Kagaz, Mr India, Toofan, Hulchal and so on, and was popular in character roles.

Ramesh Deo acted in more than 285 Hindi films and 190 Marathi films. He also acted in 30 Marathi plays.

In 2015, he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Filmfare Marathi Awards. He was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) in 2013.

Deo was also a prolific producer and filmmaker of feature films, documentary and ad films.

May his soul rest in peace!