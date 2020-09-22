Marathi Actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar Passes Away Of COVID-19; Renuka Shahane Pens Emotional Note

Veteran actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away the morning of September 22 due to COVID-19. She was 79. The noted Marathi actress had been admitted to Pratibha Hospital in Satara, Maharashtra after testing positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

Ashalata was in Satara for the shooting of Sony Marathi's new show Aai Mazi Kalubai. A few days ago, Ashalata along with 20 crew members of the TV serial had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The others have been home quarantined, but the veteran actress was the only one among the cast who was said to be critical.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar is survived by a son. Her last rites will reportedly be performed in Satara. Shocked with her death, popular actress Renuka Shahane penned an emotional note in Marathi on Twitter. She wrote, "आज फार हतबल झाल्ये. कोविडनी एक अत्यंत सुंदर जिवाचा बळी घेतला. आशालता ताईं अनंतात विलीन झाल्या. अत्यंत मायाळू, प्रेमळ, संवेदनशील, उत्तम कलाकार. मला नेहमीच "बाळा" म्हणत आशीर्वाद देणाऱ्या आशालता ताईच्या आत्म्याला शांती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली." (I am feeling helpless. COVID took a very beautiful life. Ashalata Tai merged into infinity. Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, a great artiste. Peace be upon the soul of Ashalata Tai, who has always blessed me by addressing me as "Bala". A heartfelt tribute).

Ashalata Wabgaonkar was a popular name in Marathi as well as the Hindi television industry, films and theatre. She began her career with Marathi and Konkani theatre. She had acted in over a hundred Hindi and Marathi films. After making her debut in Bollywood with Basu Chatterjee's Apne Paraye in 1980, Ashalata worked in many popular films like Ahista Ahista, Woh Saat Din, Namak Halaal, Ankush, Saugandh and so on. Apart from Hindi, Ashalata was also a part of popular Marathi films like Navari Mile Navryala, Umbartha, Sutradhar and many others. Notably, she played the role of Shakuntala in BR Chopra's iconic mythological show Mahabharat.

May Ashalata Tai's soul rest in peace.

