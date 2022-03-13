Veteran Actress Vatsala Deshmukh Passes Away At 92

Vatsala Deshmukh, the veteran Marathi actress who is best known for her versatility on-screen, passed away. As per the reports, the 92-year-old breathed her last on March 12, Saturday due to age-related complications. Vatsala Deshmukh was the mother of the renowned Marathi actress Ranjana Deshmukh, who passed away in March 2000.

"The departure of Harunnari actresses like Vatsala Deshmukh has created a huge void in the film industry and a heartfelt tribute on behalf of Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Karmachari Sena," wrote MNS Chitrapat Sena President Ameya Khopkar, who mourned the demise of the legendary actress on his official social media handles.

Vatsala Deshmukh made her debut in cinema with the 1956-released Hindi film Toofan Aur Deeya, as a dancer. She later appeared in the popular film Navrang, which was directed by her brother-in-law, the veteran filmmaker V Shantharam. In a career that spanned over 4 decades, Vatsala Deshmukh has played a large variety of roles including the supporting, comic, and antagonist characters.