Veteran Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away

Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passed away today (August 9) due to a heart attack. He was 65. He breathed his last at his residence in Girgaon, Mumbai. His demise is indeed a big loss to the Marathi Film and theatre industry. Pradeep was known for his amazing performance in the play, Moruchi Mavshi.

The actor had started his acting career by participating in one-act plays during his college days. Later, he shifted to commercial plays. After featuring in several plays, Pradeep Patwardhan started working in Marathi films.

He had acted in some popular Marathi films such as Navra Mazha Navasacha, Lavu Ka Lath, Ek Full Chaar Half, Dance Party, Mi Shivaji Raje Bhosale Boltoy, Bombay Velvet, Ek Shodh and so on.

After learning about his demise, several fans and celebs have been mourning his death on social media.

May his soul rest in peace!